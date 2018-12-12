Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run in Brooklyn

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn — Police made an arrest in the hit-and-run that killed a woman in Brooklyn.

Susan Liebowitz, 55, was taken into custody Tuesday night after she allegedly struck Francine Labarbara, 57, and fled the scene, said police.

Labarbara, a single mother of two, was carrying groceries near West Second Street and Avenue Y in Gravesend when she was fatally hit, just feet away from her apartment.

She had been walking home from the Key Food Supermarket and was crossing the street when she was struck, witnesses told PIX11.

Liebowitz faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident, failure to yield to a pedestrian and failure to exercise due care.