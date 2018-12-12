6 arrested for allegedly beating, pouring scalding water on 3-year-old boy in NJ

NEWARK, N.J. — Six adults were arrested for allegedly beating a 3-year-old boy in their New Jersey home.

Patricia Gamarra, 62, Mary Buchan, 55, Patricia Buchan, 28, Bridget Buchan, 23, and Homey Searcy, also known as Omar Searcy, 39, were taken into custody, and face charges of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a 3-year-old child, police announced Wednesday.

The victim’s mother, Natacha Smith, 43, was also arrested on the same charges, said police.

All adults are accused of the systematic and coordinated beating of the child with a belt and fists and pouring scalding water on him as a form of punishment, according to authorities.

Police say the alleged suspects all live in the same Newark home.

They are scheduled to make their court appearance on Thursday.