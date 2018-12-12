13-year-olds accused of arson in historic New Rochelle mansion fire

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — Four 13-year-olds have been charged in connection to a fire that destroyed a historic mansion in New Rochelle last month, police said Wednesday.

The teens, who have not been identified because they are minors, are all middle school students, according to police.

All four were charged with third-degree trespassing and one was charged fourth-degree arson, police said.

Additional information about how they allegedly started the fire was not provided.

The mansion, located at 44 Wildcliff Road, was destroyed in the Nov. 26 fire.

Built in 1852 by famed architect Alexander Davis in the Gothic Revival-style, the mansion was gifted to the city of New Rochelle in the 1940s. The mansion had not been used since the early 2000s.

“A couple of not-for-profits, it was a petting zoo, it was a theater company, it’s had many lives,” said Susan Reider, with the city of New Rochelle.

The mansion was not connected to a gas line, which raised suspicions as to what caused the blaze.