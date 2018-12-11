Trains face delays, service changes after issue at Atlantic Av-Barclays

NEW YORK — Several trains were delayed or faced service changes Tuesday morning because of switch problems at Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr.

Significant delays were expected on the D, F, N and R trains because of earlier switch problems at Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr., according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The three trains temporarily did not run south of the Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr station.

Brooklyn service resumed by 7:45 a.m.

Manhattan-bound N trains made local stops from 36 St to Atlantic Av-Barclays.