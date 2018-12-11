Teen killed after being pushed into incoming ambulette during altercation in the Bronx: NYPD

THE BRONX — A teenager was killed after he was pushed in front of an incoming ambulette during an altercation with two males in the Bronx, the NYPD said Tuesday.

Angel Reyes-Godoy, of the Bronx, was discovered by cops shortly before 7 p.m. on Monday near 194th Street and Bainbridge Avenue in the Jerome Park section of the Bronx. Reyes-Godoy suffered severe head trauma and was transported to a hospital where he later died.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the 17-year-old was pushed onto the street and struck by an incoming 2009 Ford ambulette, which was driving north on Bainbridge Avenue. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

