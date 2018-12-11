Student, 14, slashed in staircase at high school in Bayside; school on lockdown as police search for fellow student: source

BAYSIDE, Queens — A 14-year-old student was slashed in the face at Benjamin N. Cardozo High School in Bayside Tuesday morning, according to a school safety source.

The victim, who is the son of a school safety agent, was standing near the staircase when he was approached by another student and slashed on the forehead.

The student was transported to a hospital.

No arrests have been made. The school was placed on lockdown as authorities search for the perp. Police say the student was last seen wearing a black top and black backpack.

It was not immediately known if the students knew each other or if this was a random attack.