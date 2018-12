Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Norm Lewis has taken on roles on Broadway in the "Little Mermaid," "Once on This Island" and he was the first African American to star as the Phantom in "Phantom of the Opera."

Most recently he was singing alongside John Legend in the television production of Jesus Christ Superstar live in concert.

Now, Oji caught up with Norm to find out about his most recent project. For more information, visit Norm's website here.