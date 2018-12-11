NYC Winter Lantern Festival attracting big crowds in inaugural year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STATEN ISLAND — The NYC Winter Lantern Festival is a brand-new Christmas attraction on the grounds of Randall Manor in Staten Island.

The festival features larger-than-life hand-painted sculptures and lanterns that light up after dark. Every piece is custom designed, hand sculpted with steal boning, overlaid with silk and then hand painted by a company in China.

The festival runs from 5 to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, and from 5 to 11 p.m on Fridays and Saturdays now through Jan. 6.

Food trucks and vendors are also on site.

Free street parking is available, as are free public parking lots at Snug Harbor Botanical Gardens.

Ticket prices range from $15-23.

