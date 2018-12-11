Mets, Yankees trade rumors surround Noah Syndergaard, Miguel Andujar

It’s the rumor of a three-way trade that has baseball fans ready for spring ball.

Would the Mets actually trade Noah Syndergaard, their right handed ace pitcher, to the Yankees? What if the Yankees were willing to give up Miguel Andujar — to the Marlins? That would mean they would have to then hand over J.T. Realmuto. To the Mets. Got it? Baseball fans have been tweeting and talking about this trade rumor… and love it.

Bo Matthews, a Yankees fan, had to run through the idea.

“I guess that works! Definitely makes things look good this spring!”