Man arrested in road-rage death of FDNY firefighter: U.S. Marshals

SOUTH AMBOY, N.J. — A man has been arrested in the death of a New York City firefighter, who died over the weekend following a suspected road-rage incident, U.S. Marshals confirmed Tuesday.

Joseph Desmond, 29, was arrested at the Circle Inn Motor Lodge in New Jersey’s South Amboy area, U.S. Marshals said. It is not clear what charges he faces.

The arrest was announced two days after police said officers responding to the Belt Parkway crash found 33-year-old Faizal Coto lying next to his damaged 2008 Ford Mustang with head trauma around 4:45 a.m. Sunday.

Coto was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police said they’re investigating to determine how Coto received his injuries.

Coto was with the fire department for three years. He was assigned to a Engine 245 in Coney Island.

He was also an aspiring rapper and hip hop artist performing under the name FAIYA.

Coto recently posted on Facebook that he was getting back into his music and he thanked his fans for their support.

