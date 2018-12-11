Hunt for burglars, who have stolen over $400,000 in cash and valuables, targeting homes in Queens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS — Several Queens neighborhoods are on high alert after a rash of burglaries over the last few months. Police say 11 homes have been hit dating back to Sept., by the same group of robbers that have netted over $400,000 in cash and valuables so far.

Surveillance cameras didn't deter the suspects from forcing their way inside nearly a dozen homes throughout the Bayside and Flushing sections of Queens. In some cases, the robbers worked to disable the device in an attempt to hide their identity.

The spree dates back to Sept. 26, but police say the robbers were unsuccessful in getting into the home, located on 252nd Street and 54th Avenue and fled the scene.

The robbers struck six more times throughout Oct. and Nov, before successfully striking at a residence located on 152nd Street and Powell's Cove Boulevard on Nov. 8. Police say the robbers removed $400,000 worth of jewelry and money from a 60-year-old woman. It was not immediately known whether the homeowner was inside at the time.

Two days later, the men struck another home located on 216th Street, getting away with $17,000 worth of jewelry. Since then, the crew has gotten away with over $5,000 worth of cash and valuables, most recently striking last Monday.

Investigators believe at least three people are part of this burglary crew. It's unclear if the robbers are armed as no homeowners have been harmed or threatened.

