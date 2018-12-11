Grandma starts thriving family business after loss of her daughter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's never too late to reach for your dreams.

Edna Rashid, the CEO and founder of N.F. Insulation, knows this all too well.

Her passion for insulation was born out of necessity. Edna's oldest daughter died of congestive heart failure when she was just 33.

“She was my right hand, my confidant, my friend. The beauty is she passed away in my arms.”

Edna, who worked as a management specialist for the city of Newark, was forced into early retirement, to take care of her two grandchildren, one who was severely developmentally disabled.

While meeting with counselors at the National Council of Jewish Women, a friend who knew Edna was interested in entrepreneurship, and encouraged her to attend a Rising Tide Capital seminar.

Edna ended up taking the 12-week course at Rising Tide, which helped her create a business plan with her son, who was already working in insulation.

The two created N.F. Insulation, named after her daughter.

With five years under their belt, they are not only helping keep people warm this winter, they are now mentoring youth in the community.

Edna said N.F Insulation's goal is to help save the environment, give back, and help *your family save money."