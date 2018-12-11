Gov. Cuomo orders last-minute review of L train shutdown plans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Four months before the L train's expected shutdown, Gov. Cuomo said Monday he will order a personal review of the plans later in the week.

The "highly-disruptive" L train shutdown, according to Cuomo, is scheduled to begin in April and will last approximately 15 months.

Approximately 225,000 riders take the L train between Manhattan and Brooklyn and about 50,000 riders take the L in Manhattan. About 15 percent of riders are expected to take bus service, which is also being enhanced—70 percent of the regular riders are expected to travel on other lines.

“I mean, I can’t tell you the number of people in Brooklyn who have come up and said... looked me right in the eye and said, ‘are you sure that there is nothing else that can be done and there’s no way you can possibly shorten this?’ ” Cuomo said. “I said, ‘I will make sure that, personally, that there’s nothing else that can be done, and this is the best option.’ And I want to do that”

MTA NYC Transit says more than 1,000 additional roundtrips per week will be added in April on seven lines between Brooklyn and Manhattan.

The L will continue to run from Canarsie to Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn.

MTA and NYC Department of Transportation began planning in 2016 and held dozens of public outreach meetings and community sessions.