GRAVESEND, Brooklyn — A female pedestrian was killed Tuesday after a black van collided with her in Brooklyn, the NYPD said.

The female was allegedly carrying groceries at about 8:50 a.m. near West 2nd Street and Avenue Y in the Gravesend section of Brooklyn when she was struck by a van that fled the scene.

The victim was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

This is a developing story.