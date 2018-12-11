FDNY holds fire safety event on anniversary of deadly Bronx fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- Last December, a 3-year old playing with a stove, followed by a door left open during a panicked escape, produced one of the deadliest fires in New York City history.

Firefighters visited the Boys and Girls Club Tuesday night in the Belmont section of the Bronx.

FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro says images and memories from that bone-chilling night are still with so many families, and the brave men and women who ran in to the burning building in an effort to save whoever they could.

“The glaring mistakes that night were the children unattended playing with a stove," Commissioner Nigro said. "Children are apt to do dangerous things ... 3-year olds that went unattended. If unfortunately, if a fire starts in an apartment, and you get out – close the door. That fire raced up the stairs, and was devastating."

Following the after school fire-safety activity, the focus shifted to the parents, who picked up free smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

“I think about it all the time, because you never know who’s gonna be – who’s next, when it comes to stuff like that,” said Bronx resident Towanda Anderson.

Sheraine Reid-Walters added, “It affected me deeply. And being a mother, and knowing the tragedy that occurred – to this day, it still alarms me, and it still hurts – being a parent.”