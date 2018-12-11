Brooklyn mom heads home from Rikers to reunite with her baby boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — The mom whose son was pulled from her arms was ordered released from Rikers on Tuesday afternoon and was finally allowed to return home and reunite with her son hours later.

The charges against Jazmine Headley were dropped "in the interest of justice," Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. She spent four days in a Rikers jail facility. Her own mother watched her son.

"I'm just happy to be free and I just need to see my boy," Headley said.

She still needs to appear in court in New Jersey on a credit card fraud charge from 2017. Headley already served six days in jail because of them, according to a public defender with Brooklyn Defender Services. Her attorneys hope to clear that up Wednesday.

Jazmine Headley, the Brooklyn mom whose baby boy was pulled from her arms, is back home. "I just need to see my boy," she said. pic.twitter.com/n94einNvVi — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) December 12, 2018

Headley was arrested Friday at a social services office. The viral video of her arrest sparked outrage across the world. It shows a group of police officers her 1-year-old son from her arms.

"They're hurting my son. They're hurting my son," she shouts again and again in the video. "I'm begging you."

Her son was taken to the hospital Tuesday to be checked out for lingering bruising, according to her attorneys.

The situation is being investigated by the NYPD. Two city employees have been placed on modified duty in connection to the incident.