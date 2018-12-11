Bronx high school assistant dean has been without hot water for weeks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM -- Shameka Hunter Hall lives at the Washington Houses in Harlem and says she hasn't had consistent heat or hot water in weeks. Hall is an assistant dean at a Bronx high school during the day, a role model for our kids.

Hall admits on most days she can’t even take a hot shower before school.

“For four weeks I have had problem," Hall said. "I just went on a trip with the students Thursday and I had to take my first hot shower in Albany on that college trip."

Hall says one of the biggest lessons she wants her students to learn is not to be afraid to speak out.

“The lesson is fighting and standing up for what’s right," Hall said. "And the fact that we work hard,whether you are a dean or work in a kitchen, it doesn’t matter what job you have you should have heat or hot water."

A NYCHA spokesperson tells PIX11 on Monday there was a hot water service interruption at 230 E. 102nd St. Staff made immediate repairs and restored hot water Monday at 3:30 p.m.

