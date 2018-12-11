6-year-old girl struck by hit-and-run driver in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX -- A 6-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a car that fled the scene in the Soundview section of the Bronx Tuesday night, police said.

It happened just before 5 p.m. at the intersection of East 172nd Street and Harrod Avenue.

Police say the child's mom walked her to the corner and the child was crossing the street when she was struck. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. There are no traffic lights on stop signs at the intersection.

The child was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center in serious condition. She suffered trauma to her face, but is expected to survive.

Police are still searching for the driver.

The intersection was closed for a few hours, but has since reopened. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.