The big business of creating scents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOHO, Manhattan — Creating your own scent is possible with the help of a globally recognized fragrance expert right here in New York. We're taking you inside the "Scentarium" with our Changemaker, Sue Phillips.

Sue blends a signature scent out of 18 blends she has curated.

Celebrities are already knocking down her door in Tribeca: Jamie Fox, Katie Holmes, Zendaya and Susan Sarandon, to name just a few.

After years of working for beauty brands, Sue was hired to be Tiffany's vice president of marketing where she helped launch the signature Tiffany perfume for its 150th anniversary.

Sue soon realized she wanted to branch out on her own.

“When I started it from my apartment — doing fragrance consultations — people said 'what are you doing? tupperware parties for perfume?' and laughed at me," she said.

And now those laughs have turned to praise as Sue's Scenteprises has taken off.

“I think my business is growing because I think like a giant," she said.