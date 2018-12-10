Sheriff: Uncle cut 3-year-old girl’s throat

ALBANY, Ky. — A 3-year-old girl whose uncle authorities say cut her throat has died in a Kentucky hospital.

Citing a Fayette County Coroner’s Office release, news outlets report Josephine Bulubenchi died Sunday evening, more than a day after she was attacked.

Clinton County Sheriff Jim Guffey says 33-year-old Emanuel Fluter is charged. He had been living with the family.

Guffey says Josephine’s father heard her scream on a baby monitor Saturday morning and rushed in to try to disarm his brother-in-law, receiving a cut on his hand.

According to the arrest citation, there were four other children in the room when Josephine was attacked.

Sheriff Guffey told the Lexington Herald Leader that it’s “the most horrendous crime” he’s been called to during his years working in the small county.

Fluter was initially charged with two counts of first-degree assault and four counts of wanton endangerment. He now faces a murder charge as well as two counts of first-degree assault and four counts of wanton endangerment. Fluter’s bond was set at $1 million.

It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.