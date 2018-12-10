One civilian dead, two fire fighters injured as fire blazes Long Island home: FDNY says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FARMINGVILLE, Long Island — One civilian is dead and two firefighters were injured after a fire blazed a home on Long Island, the FDNY said Monday.

Fire officials responded to a call at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday at 30 Elder Avenue, a home in Farmingville.

Suffolk Police say they were able to contain the fire but are now investigating the blaze as a criminal investigation.

Two firefighters injured in the blaze were taken to a hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

Arson and homicide officials were on scene early Monday morning.