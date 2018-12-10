The Oscar-winning writer of "Moonlight," is headed to Broadway. Tarell Alvin McCraney's play "Choir Boy" is filled with a whole lot of powerful messages about incredible voices. The play follows the hopes and dreams of young African American singers at a prep-school for boys.
New play ‘Choir Boy’ heads to Broadway
-
‘The King, The Final Hours’: Diverse cast brings music of Elvis to stage
-
Off-Broadway play, “Gloria: A Life,” fundraises for Time’s Up against sexual assault
-
Kerry Washington back on Broadway in “American Son”; Oji talks to the cast
-
Race relations take center stage in `American Son`
-
Basketball team Phoenix Suns surprise boy after no one shows up to his birthday party
-
-
Daniel Radcliffe is back on stage in “The Lifespan of a Fact”
-
4 teens struck by vehicle, one airlifted to Long Island hospital
-
Mom sues after son doesn’t make varsity soccer team
-
5-month-old boy drowns in tub while father plays video game: police
-
Choir director takes Long Island high school to new musical heights
-
-
Dad charged in death of infant son allegedly left boy in bath to play video games
-
‘Network’ comes to Broadway, with Bryan Cranston as ‘mad as hell’ anchorman Howard Beale
-
‘Mockingbird’ chosen as America’s best-loved novel in vote