BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn — A man who was placing cones on the ground of a parking lane for a film production was struck and killed by a car early Monday morning in Brooklyn, the NYPD said.

Pedro Jimenez was struck by a 2006 Ford Explorer driving west on Douglas Street in Boerum Hill. The 63-year-old was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 64-year-old driver of the car remained at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.