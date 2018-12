MANHATTAN — A man has died after he was found laying unconscious on the beach of the East River, the NYPD said Monday.

The man was found shortly after 7 a.m. on the beach near East 20th Street and FDR Drive in Manhattan. It was not immediately known who found him or called 911.

The unidentified man was transported to a hospital where he later died.

Officials say the man may have been in the water prior to being found.

The details of his death are under investigation.