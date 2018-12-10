Cause of death released for off-duty firefighter killed in alleged Brooklyn road-rage incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — The cause of death for a firefighter killed in a suspected road-rage incident was released on Monday.

Faisal Coto, 33, died from blunt force trauma to his head, according to the Medical Examiner, who classified the death as a homicide.

Police said officers responding to a Belt Parkway crash found Coto lying next to his damaged 2008 Ford Mustang with head trauma around 4:45 a.m. Sunday.

Coto was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police said they're investigating to determine how Coto received his injuries. The other driver involved in the collision fled the scene before officers arrived. Police shared an image of the 2006 Infiniti G35 and asked for help identifying it. Officials say the car is gray or silver, with damage to the driver's side of the vehicle and bearing New York State license plate JEA 2402.

Coto was with the fire department for three years. He was assigned to a Engine 245 in Coney Island.

He was also an aspiring rapper and hip-hop artist performing under the name FAIYA.

He recently posted on Facebook that he was getting back into his music and he thanked his fans for their support.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).