Bronx mom says her baby sleeps in his snow suit because it’s so cold in NYCHA apartment

WOODSTOCK, the Bronx — A Bronx mom living in a New York City Housing Authority building has to bundle her baby boy in a snow suit before he goes to bed because there's no heat.

Viviana Wrenn said sometimes the layers and space heater are just not enough to keep him warm at night inside her building at the Stebbins Avenue - Hewitt Place Houses.

“He will be shivering and crying in the middle of the night. I’ll dress him and he doesn’t like wearing layers,” said Wrenn. “Why do we have to reach out to the media? Why do we have to fight for them to actually care about us,” asked Wrenn.

Wrenn said she has other problems too, including chipping paint in her hallway and a hole underneath her sink where she says mice get into her kitchen.

A NYCHA spokesperson tells us heat ticket complaints have been closed, and they are sending plasterers, painters and exterminators too.

