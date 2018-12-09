Ydanis Rodriguez announces campaign for Public Advocate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Ydanis Rodriguez, who serves as an NYC Councilman, announced his campaign for Public Advocate on Sunday.

He said his top priorities would be schools, rent stabilization, and small businesses. Rodriguez has ben an advocate for immigrants in his district of Upper Manhattan.

Other candidates include Councilman Jumaane Williams and former New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito.

Rodriguez, who was born in the Dominican Republic, has been in the City Council since 2009.

The office of Public Advocate is open following Letitia James' election to the position of Attorney General. The position is often seen as a stepping stone to other positions. It was previously held by Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The winner of the special election would only serve until the end of 2019.