‘Unacceptable’ video shows cops pulling baby from woman at Brooklyn SNAP center

BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn — Video shows a group of police officers pulling a baby from a woman’s arms and dragging the woman across the floor of a Brooklyn food assistance center.

“They’re hurting my son. They’re hurting my son,” she shouts again and again in the video, posted to Facebook on Friday. “I’m begging you.”

The incident happened at 275 Bergen Street. The woman sat on the floor because there weren’t any seats left, according to Monae Sinclair, the person who shared the video online. Then a security guard came over.

“She Made The Security Guard Feel Dumb So She Called The Cops On Her & This Was The Outcome,” Sinclair wrote on Facebook.

New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson called the video “hard to watch.”

“This is unacceptable, appalling and heart breaking. I’d like to understand what transpired and how these officers or the NYPD justifies this,” he tweeted.

PIX11 has reached out to the NYPD and the Administration for Children’s Services for comment.