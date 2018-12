STATEN ISLAND – An NYPD officer was shot in the abdomen on Staten Island late Sunday night, District Attorney Michael McMahon confirmed.

The officer was shot at 30 Bridge Court just before 11 p.m, officials said. The police officer is in critical but stable condition at a local hospital.

A male suspect was also fatally shot, an NYPD spokesperson said.

There has been a police involved shooting in Staten Island. An officer has been shot and is in critical but stable condition; a male suspect has also been shot and has succumbed to his injuries. We are investigating and will update as more information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/7oqD6dP6vs — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 10, 2018

We're closely monitoring the incident in Rosebank that has left an @NYPDnews Officer shot. Both the Officer & other individual have been transported to local hospitals. — Michael E. McMahon (@StatenIslandDA) December 10, 2018

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.