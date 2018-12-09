News Closeup: NYC comptroller’s office releases scathing new reports

Scott Stringer is New York City’s Chief Financial Officer, monitoring the city’s $88 billion budget and overseeing its $160 billion public pension fund.

Stringer’s office conducts regular audits to make sure city agencies are functioning properly and using allocated funds appropriately.

Unfortunately, that is often not the case.

Stringer recently released several scathing reports, taking a hard look at problems within NYCHA, the MTA and other city agencies.

He also released a report detailing how legalizing the marijuana industry could mean $336 million in new tax revenue for the city and how he feels the money should be invested.

We hear from Scott Stringer on all of these issues and more.