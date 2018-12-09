Man crashes car during pursuit, barricades himself in NJ home

LINDEN, N.J. — A man who barricaded himself inside a home after he crashed a car while being pursued by police has been taken into custody.

The crash occurred late Sunday morning in Linden. It wasn’t immediately clear why police were chasing the man, but officials noted that it occurred shortly after a robbery at nearby supermarket.

After crashing the car, the man ran into the nearby home and barricaded himself inside. It wasn’t clear if anyone was in the home at the time, but several residences in the neighborhood were evacuated as a SWAT team arrived on scene.

The standoff lasted for a few hours before the man was taken into custody. It wasn’t immediately clear what charges he could be facing.

No injuries were reported in the pursuit or the standoff.