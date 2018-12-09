Man allegedly sets fire to apartment building, harasses woman on Long Island

NEW CASSEL, N.Y. — A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to burn down an apartment building on Long Island.

Dimitrov Henry, of Uniondale, faces charges of arson and aggravated harassment.

Authorities responded to reports about a fire at an apartment complex on Prospect Avenue in New Cassel at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

About 20 occupants from three apartments within the complex were evacuated, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

Investigation determined Henry, 30, was responsible for the fire, said police.

According to cops, Henry was already in custody prior to the fire investigation for harassing a 21-year-old woman.