AMITYVILLE, N.Y. — A man was struck and killed on Long Island Saturday night.

Salvatore Contessa, 51, was crossing Route 110 at the intersection of North Drive in Amityville when he was struck by a 2006 Honda Accord traveling south shortly before 10 p.m., said police.

Contessa was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The Honda was impounded for a safety check.