BROOKLYN — A man was killed in a car crash on the Belt Parkway early Sunday.

Police responded to a vehicle collision on the eastbound side of the Belt Parkway in the vicinity of Bay 8th Street and Shore Parkway at about 4:43 a.m.

Officers found a 2008 Ford Mustang on the right shoulder of the Belt Parkway and a 33-year-old man lying outside the vehicle with head trauma.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.