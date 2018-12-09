Check out Andy Adler participating in the UNICEF celebrity pong pong tournament and tried her hand at table tennis. The Spin NYC event brought in dozens of athletes to support the cause. Here, Andy goes one-on-one with boxing champion Bud Crawford (aka Terence Crawford) and holds her own pretty well !
Andy Adler tries her hand at ping pong for charity
-
Andy Adler goes one-on-one with JA Happ
-
Andy Adler goes one-on-one with Giants players
-
Andy Adler’s thoughts on Odell Beckham Jr.
-
California mass shooting victims ID’d
-
Jogger stabbed to death in ‘unprovoked attack’
-
-
Girl dubbed ‘Queen of Sweden’ after drawing ancient sword from lake
-
NJ gets bluer: Democrats pick up 3 seats, Menendez holds on
-
FBI releases photos of NC teen taken day before her kidnapping
-
No bed bugs found after several MTA buses pulled from service over several reports
-
Huntington will change its name to ‘Hauntington’ for every Halloween to come thanks to a 7-year-old girl
-
-
Video shows police officer hitting 14-year-old girl twice after she’s pinned to the ground
-
‘The Velvet Underground Experience’ exhibit spotlights the band’s deep NYC roots
-
4-year-old girl gives mom crack cocaine she got at Bronx day care