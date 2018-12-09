Andy Adler tries her hand at ping pong for charity

Check out Andy Adler participating in the UNICEF celebrity pong pong tournament and tried her hand at table tennis.  The Spin NYC event brought in dozens of athletes to support the cause. Here, Andy goes one-on-one with boxing champion Bud Crawford (aka Terence Crawford) and holds her own pretty well !