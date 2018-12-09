2 men wanted for questioning in death of Brooklyn man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — Police are searching for two men wanted for questioning in connection to the shooting death of a man in Brooklyn.

On Dec. 4, police responded to a call of a male shot at the corner of Marcus Garvey Boulevard and Pulaski Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

When they arrived, police found 21-year-old Jahlil Grant with a gunshot wound to the neck.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigation also found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the right hip a block away on Dekalb Avenue, said police.

He was taken to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Police released video surveillance of two persons of interest.