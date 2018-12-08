SantaCon 2018 kicks off in NYC

NEW YORK — SantaCon is back in action in New York City, with flocks of Santas and elves embarking on the festive bar crawl.

Festivities begin at Plaza 33 along West 33rd Street and Seventh Avenue at 10 a.m. and locations for this year’s event will be concentrated in midtown and the East Village.

SantaCon is a charitable, non-commercial convention that happens once a year to spread joy during the holiday season.

The event has been widely criticized for the widespread drunkenness and sporadic violence associated with the event.

NJ Transit and the MTA have banned bringing alcohol is services.

No beverages of any kind, opened or closed, will be permitted on board NJ Transit trains, buses or light rails during Saturday into early Sunday.

The MTA is also banning alcohol on Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North trains from noon Saturday through noon on Sunday. This ban on alcohol during SantaCon has been in effect for the past five years.

Click here for a list of all participating venues and for more information on SantaCon.