CANARSIE, Brooklyn — An FBI agent was shot in the shoulder in Brooklyn, the NYPD said Saturday.

Police say the agent was shot at about 3:30 p.m. near East 92nd Street and Avenue N in the Canarsie section of Brooklyn.

The agent was transported to a hospital in stable condition. No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.

Correction: An earlier version of the story stated the agent was off-duty.