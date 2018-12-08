NJ teacher arrested for inappropriate contact with students: police

SAYREVILLE, N.J. — A New Jersey high school teacher was arrested after he allegedly engaged in inappropriate contact with students.

Eric Pieklo, a 50 year-old Woodshop teacher at Sayreville War Memorial High School, was taken into custody Friday and faces charges, including four counts of endangering the welfare of a child and five counts of engaging in criminal sexual contact with female students between 16 and 18 years of age.

Police responded to a report from school officials regarding one of the teachers.

Investigation revealed that from Jan. 2018 to Dec. 2018, Pieklo engaged in inappropriate conduct with three female students between the ages of 16 and 18 at his workshop in South Amboy as well as at the high school. This included touching the students inappropriately and making inappropriate comments toward them.

He is also accused of providing two students, one of which was a male student, with marijuana and alcohol at his workshop.

Pieklo is currently suspended with pay from the high school where he has been employed for 14 years with tenure.