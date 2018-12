CHELSEA — Authorities are investigating after a 22-year-old man was found dead at the Google offices in Manhattan Friday night.

Scott Krulcik was found unconscious and unresponsive with no signs of trauma on the sixth floor of the company’s Headquarters in eighth avenue, police said. According to police sources, he was found unconscious at his desk.

Krulcik was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner.