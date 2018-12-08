5 shot and wounded outside Queens nightclub with troubled history

RICHMOND HILL, Queens — Police say five people have been shot and wounded outside a Queens nightclub with a troubled history.

The victims were shot shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday following a dispute at the Rose Lounge in the Richmond Hill neighborhood.

A New York City police spokesman says the four women and one man were shot in the legs and feet. They are being treated at area hospitals. Police are seeking the gunman.

The same club was the scene of a shooting in April. Two men were wounded in that shooting.

Police say the club’s liquor license was suspended for six months after the April shooting. The club reopened in October under new ownership.