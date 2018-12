YONKERS, N.Y. — At least three people were injured after a shooting in Yonkers late Friday.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at a house along Buckingham Rd. at about 11:30 p.m.

The victims were taken to local hospitals and were listed in serious to critical condition, police said.

The scene has been contained, and police said they are not looking for any suspects.

The incident is under investigation.