Aircraft technician with Tuskegee Airmen dies at 100 in NYC

HARLEM — A New York City man who served as an aircraft technician with the famed all-black Tuskegee Airmen has died at the age of 100.

Wilfred DeFour was found unconscious and unresponsive in the bathroom of his Fifth Avenue Harlem apartment Saturday morning.

Police say he appears to have died from natural causes.

DeFour was a member of the Tuskegee Airmen, an all-black squadron activated in the Air Force during World War II that broke racial boundaries in the military.

On Nov. 19, DeFour attended a ceremony where a post office in Harlem was renamed the Tuskegee Airmen Post Office.

Tuskegee spoke during the event, saying he did not know his service would make history. He said he was just doing his job, serving as the chief official in the engineering office.

“I knew everything that went on in the organization because all the paperwork came through my desk,” said DeFour.

After serving the military, DeFour worked for 33 years for the U.S. Postal Service, including as a manager at the branch just dedicated.

Associated Press contributed to this report.