Trump nominates William Barr as attorney general, Heather Nauert as UN ambassador

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has decided to nominate former attorney general William Barr to be the next permanent head of the Justice Department, the President told reporters Friday.

Barr, a former attorney general under President George H.W. Bush, has been emerging this week as a consensus candidate to succeed Jeff Sessions as attorney general, two sources familiar with Trump’s thinking told CNN on Thursday.

Trump picked Matthew Whitaker to be acting attorney general after Sessions was fired last month.

Trump also says he’ll nominate State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert to be the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Trump describes Nauert to reporters as “very talented” and “very smart.”

Nauert is to replace Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor who announced in October that she would step down as ambassador at the end of this year.

Nauert is a former Fox News Channel reporter who had little foreign policy experience before becoming State Department spokeswoman. If confirmed by the Senate, she would be a leading administration voice on Trump’s foreign policy.

Trump made the announcement to reporters Friday as he departed the White House for a trip to Kansas City.