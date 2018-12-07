Suspect arrested after man beaten into a coma in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx — A suspect has been arrested after another man was repeatedly beaten and punched into a coma in the Bronx earlier this week.

Nilson Castillo, 22, of West 183rd Street, Bronx, is charged with robbery and assault.

The incident happened around 3:10 a.m. Sunday in front of Food Universe Marketplace, at W. 183rd Street and Grand Avenue in the University Heights section of the Bronx.

Police say the suspect approached a man standing in front of a car and engaged him in conversation. Surveillance video released by police then shows him punching and kicking the 38-year-old victim in the face and head. The victim falls to the ground and the suspect continues to kick him.

The suspect then walks away from the victim, who is laying on his back, but then returns to grab something from the scene and kicks him again.

Police said the attacker fled the scene on foot along with the victim's belongings.

The victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition with injuries to his head and neck.

