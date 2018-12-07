Scammer is ‘preying on the elderly’ on LI: police

LONG ISLAND — Police say the man who scammed an 81-year-old woman out of $45,000 is allegedly involved in at least four similar incidents on Long Island.

On Dec. 3, police said the unknown man called the 81-year-old woman, saying her son was arrested and needed $7,500 to be bailed out. He then contacted the woman and requested another $37,500 for her son’s alleged expenses.

Investigation revealed an unknown man with the same descriptions is connected to at least four other scams where thousands of dollars were taken.

“He’s preying on the elderly and taking advantage of them,” according to Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder.

All victims are over the 70, said Ryder.

The following incidents were reported to police:

A Great Neck resident was scammed out of about $5,900.

A Roslyn resident was scammed out of about $30,000.

The man attempted to scam a Farmingdale resident out of $18,000.

Another resident in Oceanside was scammed out of about $8,430.

According to detectives, after the Dec. 3 incident was reported, they looked back on prior scam reports, and police connected them to the same man.

He was last seen driving a dark-colored four-door vehicle with a taxi/limousine license plate.

Police are offering $10,000 reward for any information leading up to his arrest.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above crime to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.