Police looking for person who drove off with 3 young children inside stolen SUV in Brooklyn

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — Police are looking for a person who allegedly drove off with three young children inside a stolen SUV in Brooklyn on Friday.
Police are looking for a white 2005 Acura SUV with Pennsylvania license plate KSG-1481, after it was left running with no driver inside near Flatlands Avenue and 81st Street in the Canarsie section of Brooklyn.
Police say a 1-year-old, 3-year-old and 8-year-old were in the car when it was stolen around 4:30 p.m.
The person drove off in an unknown direction.
This is a developing story.
40.640233 -73.906058