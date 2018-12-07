Police looking for person who drove off with 3 young children inside stolen SUV in Brooklyn

Posted 5:57 PM, December 7, 2018, by , Updated at 06:18PM, December 7, 2018

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — Police are looking for a person who allegedly drove off with three young children inside a stolen SUV in Brooklyn on Friday.

Police are looking for a person who drove off in a stolen SUV with three young children inside in Brooklyn. (NYPD)

Police are looking for a white 2005 Acura SUV with Pennsylvania license plate KSG-1481, after it was left running with no driver inside near Flatlands Avenue and 81st Street in the Canarsie section of Brooklyn.

Police say a 1-year-old, 3-year-old and 8-year-old were in the car when it was stolen around 4:30 p.m.

The person drove off in an unknown direction.

This is a developing story. 

 