Off-duty school crossing guard strikes 2 children, drives away: police

MELROSE, the Bronx — An off-duty school crossing guard was arrested after she allegedly struck two children and left the scene.

Elisha Mayo, 29, was arrested Thursday afternoon and faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, said police.

At about 11:30 a.m., police said two children, a 2-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl, ran into the intersection of Melrose Avenue and East 153rd Street in Melrose.

Mayo was driving a white Acura when she struck the two children, said police.

They were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

According to authorities, the children are cousins and had gotten away from the boy’s mom.

Mayo was pulled over near Edson Avenue and Boston Road in the Edenwald section of the Bronx.

She told police she knew she hit something, but did not know that anyone was hurt, cops said.