Men in minivan attempt to lure students walking home from school in NJ, police say

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J. — Police are looking for two men who allegedly attempted to lure children walking home from a New Jersey school.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, two elementary school students reported that a dark-colored minivan pulled up as they were walking home from Gilbert Avenue School in Elmwood Park, said police. Both incidents occurred at about 4 p.m.

The students said two men in the vehicle said to them “You’re beautiful, do you want me to drop you off.””

The students ran away and were not pursued by the alleged suspects, police said.

Elmwood Park police has added extra patrols, unmarked and marked, for safety precautions.

The incidents were also reported to surrounding towns to determine if there were any other similar situations.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 201-796-0700, option #7.