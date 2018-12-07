Man yells racial slurs, spits on woman on train: police

MANHATTAN — Police are looking for the man who allegedly spit on a woman after he made racial slurs on the train.

On Nov. 30, the victim was inside a southbound 1 train when a man started to yell racial slurs at her, said police.

When the train arrived at the 42nd Street station, the man made more anti-black statements toward her and spit on her face before getting off, said authorities.

Police released sketch of the man, described to be in his early 30s, about 180 pounds with a beard and was last seen wearing a black knit cap, a black top and black sweatpants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).